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Tickets on Sale for Sordid Lives

Tickets on Sale for Sordid Lives


August 13-16 and 20-22: Sordid Lives

Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her married lover’s wooden legs in a motel room, and chaos erupts for two days in Winters,Texas when Peggy’s colorful family is forced to come together. As the funeral approaches, all of the family’s “sordid lives” are exposed, and unconditional love is put to the Texan test!

This wonderful black comedy is the winner of 14 Drama-Logue Awards and 13 Critics’ Choice Awards.

General: $20

Seniors/Students/Military: $15

Magnolia Arts Center
General $20 Students/Seniors/Military $15
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
http://

Artist Group Info

kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
https://magnoliaartscenter.com/