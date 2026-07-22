Tickets on Sale for Sordid Lives



August 13-16 and 20-22: Sordid Lives

Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her married lover’s wooden legs in a motel room, and chaos erupts for two days in Winters,Texas when Peggy’s colorful family is forced to come together. As the funeral approaches, all of the family’s “sordid lives” are exposed, and unconditional love is put to the Texan test!

This wonderful black comedy is the winner of 14 Drama-Logue Awards and 13 Critics’ Choice Awards.

General: $20

Seniors/Students/Military: $15