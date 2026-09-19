Tickets on Sale for "RENT" at MAC
Tickets on Sale for "RENT" at MAC
November 12-15 and 19-21: RENT
RENT, created by Jonathan Larson, follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and activists dealing with poverty, health issues, and social injustice. The story begins on Christmas Eve, 1989. As the group of friends move through the year, they encounter the breakups of relationships, illnesses, and death but also love, friendship, and hope.
RENT won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical.
General: $20
Seniors/Students/Military: $15
Magnolia Arts Center
$15-$20
07:30 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com