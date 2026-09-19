Tickets on Sale for "RENT" at MAC

November 12-15 and 19-21: RENT

RENT, created by Jonathan Larson, follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and activists dealing with poverty, health issues, and social injustice. The story begins on Christmas Eve, 1989. As the group of friends move through the year, they encounter the breakups of relationships, illnesses, and death but also love, friendship, and hope.

RENT won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical.

General: $20

Seniors/Students/Military: $15