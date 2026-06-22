Throwback Zumba
Throwback Zumba
Zumba to your favorite ‘90s jams with instructor Audrey Vines!
All experience levels are welcome at this program. Bonus points if you come decked out in your ‘90s best!
You can register for this free program by calling the Library or emailing Emma at erepp@farmvillenc.gov.
Farmville Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Farmville Public Library
252-753-3355
cwidney@farmvillenc.gov
Farmville Public Library
4276 W. Church St.Farmville, North Carolina 27828
252-753-3355
library@farmvillenc.gov