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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Throwback Zumba

Throwback Zumba

Zumba to your favorite ‘90s jams with instructor Audrey Vines!

All experience levels are welcome at this program. Bonus points if you come decked out in your ‘90s best!

You can register for this free program by calling the Library or emailing Emma at erepp@farmvillenc.gov.

Farmville Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Farmville Public Library
252-753-3355
cwidney@farmvillenc.gov
farmvillelibrary.org
Farmville Public Library
4276 W. Church St.
Farmville, North Carolina 27828
252-753-3355
library@farmvillenc.gov
farmvillelibrary.org