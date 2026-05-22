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The Schwa Show 2026 Call for Entries

The Schwa Show 2026 Call for Entries

The Schwa Show is a national juried competition recognizing excellence in fine arts and crafts.

In the English language, schwa is the most common vowel sound. For Emerge Gallery & Art Center, the schwa symbol is our logo. This year, Emerge Gallery & Art Center and The Schwa Show turn 25! Emerge's Executive Director, Holly Garriott, will serve as the juror for the exhibition and choose the award winners.

The call for entry is open through August 15th, with the exhibition taking place from October 2- 31, 2026 at Emerge Gallery & Art Center.

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
$20
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every month on Friday through Aug 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com
Emerge Gallery & Art Center
404 Evans Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com