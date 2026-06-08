The Importance of Men's Health: A Discussion
The Importance of Men's Health: A Discussion
Dr. Gregory Gridley of UNC Health Lenoir will lead a discussion on men's health on Friday, June 19 at 2:30 p.m at the Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library. He will discuss the importance of self-care and offer tips on how to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to reserve a seat.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
UNC Health Lenoir
(252) 522-7000
info@unchealth.unc.edu
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org