The Distance Between Memories to Nostalgia
The Distance Between Memories to Nostalgia
The Craven Arts Council And Gallery hosts a joint exhibition titled The Distance Between Memories to Nostalgia in the Main Gallery. This exhibition will feature watercolor and acrylic paintings by artists Steven and Kyung Cavallo highlighting the couples travels across America to South Korea. An open reception will be held at Artwalk on July 10th from 5-8pm
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Craven Arts Council and Gallery
2526382577
info@cravenarts.org
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery
317 Middle StreetNew Bern, North Carolina 28562
2526382577
info@cravenarts.org