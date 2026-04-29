Teen Hall Meeting
Teen Hall Meeting
What is Teen Court? What could it mean for me? How does it help my community? Why Teen Court? We plan to cover these questions and a few more plus we will have some former Teen Court Volunteers speaking, both youth and adult. We hope to see you there!
Craven Co. Courthouse, Courtroom #2, Basement Level
06:15 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
Teen Court of the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina, New Bern Office
252-633-2538
renee.stewart@mceconline.org
Artist Group Info
renee.stewart@mceconline.org
Craven Co. Courthouse, Courtroom #2, Basement Level
302 Broad StreetNew Bern, North Carolina 28560
252-633-2538
renee.stewart@mceconline.org