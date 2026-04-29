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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Teen Hall Meeting

Teen Hall Meeting

What is Teen Court? What could it mean for me? How does it help my community? Why Teen Court? We plan to cover these questions and a few more plus we will have some former Teen Court Volunteers speaking, both youth and adult. We hope to see you there!

Craven Co. Courthouse, Courtroom #2, Basement Level
06:15 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Teen Court of the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina, New Bern Office
252-633-2538
renee.stewart@mceconline.org
mceconline.org

Artist Group Info

renee.stewart@mceconline.org
Craven Co. Courthouse, Courtroom #2, Basement Level
302 Broad Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
252-633-2538
renee.stewart@mceconline.org
https://www.facebook.com/TeenCourtENC/