Stars, Stripes, and Sound: America 250th

Good afternoon,

My name is Joshua Barnes with the 2nd Marine Division Band here at on Camp Lejeune, and I wanted to see if you had any interest in sitting down with our Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mark Pellon to discuss the concert we are providing to the Jacksonville community on June 14th. CWO4 Pellon is our music director, and has been leading the organization of "Stars, Stripes, and Sound" themed concert for America 250. Because we will be taking some recovery time from international travel shortly before the concert, Mr. Pellon wants to make himself available to you and share more information regarding the Flag Day concert along with other events we will be taking part in throughout the year. His availability is May 28th - 30th . You may contact me at our office or through email if this is something you'd like to set up!

