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Standing Watch: New Bern's America 250 Salute to Service, Sacrifice & Remembrance

Standing Watch: New Bern's America 250 Salute to Service, Sacrifice & Remembrance

Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory and VFW Post 2514 invite local veterans and their families to a special Veterans & America 250 Celebration honoring America’s 250th anniversary and the men and women who have served our country. The event will feature a Living Military Timeline with historical reenactors and displays representing multiple eras of American military history, followed by the National Anthem, a Missing Man Table Ceremony, dinner, acoustic music, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle. Doors open at 3:00 p.m., with the Living Military Timeline beginning at 3:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at approximately 4:45 p.m.
This event is free and reserved for veterans and their families. Veterans will be asked to provide documentation of military service. Space is limited and RSVP is requested. Please see the attached flyer for complete event details and RSVP information.

VFW Post 2514
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

VFW Post 2514
(252) 637-9222
vfw2514@gmail.com
https://vfw2514.org
VFW Post 2514
3850 Butler Road
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
(252) 637-9222
vfw2514@gmail.com
https://vfw2514.org