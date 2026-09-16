South ‘Meats’ Global South: A Culinary Celebration - Book Reading, Signing

Book Talk, Signing & Reception

Featuring: Ignacio Sánchez Prado, "Taco" (Bloomsbury Press, 2023)

Voyages of Discovery Poetry Reading

ECU Sponsors:

The David Julian and Virginia Suther Whichard Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities

Department of English

Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures

For more information and details about the two-day event, and upcoming events, visit the Whichard Professorship website. https://sites.ecu.edu/whichard-distinguished-professorship/