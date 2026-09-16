South ‘Meats’ Global South: A Culinary Celebration - Book Reading, Signing
South ‘Meats’ Global South: A Culinary Celebration - Book Reading, Signing
Book Talk, Signing & Reception
Featuring: Ignacio Sánchez Prado, "Taco" (Bloomsbury Press, 2023)
Voyages of Discovery Poetry Reading
ECU Sponsors:
The David Julian and Virginia Suther Whichard Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities
Department of English
Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures
For more information and details about the two-day event, and upcoming events, visit the Whichard Professorship website. https://sites.ecu.edu/whichard-distinguished-professorship/
ECU Main Campus Student Center, Room 307
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
ECU Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, Whichard Professor
252-328-6521
wrightamy25@ecu.edu
ECU Main Campus Student Center, Room 307
100 E. 5th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858