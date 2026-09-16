Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South ‘Meats’ Global South: A Culinary Celebration - Book Reading, Signing

South ‘Meats’ Global South: A Culinary Celebration - Book Reading, Signing

Book Talk, Signing & Reception
Featuring: Ignacio Sánchez Prado, "Taco" (Bloomsbury Press, 2023)
Voyages of Discovery Poetry Reading

ECU Sponsors:
The David Julian and Virginia Suther Whichard Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities
Department of English
Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures

For more information and details about the two-day event, and upcoming events, visit the Whichard Professorship website. https://sites.ecu.edu/whichard-distinguished-professorship/

ECU Main Campus Student Center, Room 307
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

ECU Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, Whichard Professor
252-328-6521
wrightamy25@ecu.edu
https://sites.ecu.edu/whichard-distinguished-professorship/
ECU Main Campus Student Center, Room 307
100 E. 5th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858