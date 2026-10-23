Second Sunday Movie-The Great Debaters
Second Sunday Movie-The Great Debaters
The Great Debaters starring Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker. A drama based on the true story of Melvin B. Tolson, a professor at Wiley College Texas. In 1935, he inspired students to form the school's first debate team, which went on to challenge Harvard in the national championship.at Debaters starring Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker.
The Old Theater in Oriental
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Old Theater in Oriental
252-249-0477
events@oldtheater.org
The Old Theater in Oriental
609 Broad StreetOriental, North Carolina 28571