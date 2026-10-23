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Second Sunday Movie-The Great Debaters

Second Sunday Movie-The Great Debaters

The Great Debaters starring Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker. A drama based on the true story of Melvin B. Tolson, a professor at Wiley College Texas. In 1935, he inspired students to form the school's first debate team, which went on to challenge Harvard in the national championship.at Debaters starring Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker.

The Old Theater in Oriental
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Old Theater in Oriental
252-249-0477
events@oldtheater.org
www.oldtheater.org
The Old Theater in Oriental
609 Broad Street
Oriental, North Carolina 28571