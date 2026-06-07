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Rollin' on the River. Celebrating 250 Yars on the Neuse River

Rollin' on the River. Celebrating 250 Yars on the Neuse River

Oriental's History Museum celebrates 250 years on the Neuse River with the opening of a new special exhibit in June. Rollin' on the River is a toast to the Neuse River that runs through the lives of Eastern North Carolina fueling the economy by providing seafood, agriculture products, lumber products and of course, recreation. This special exhibit will run through September with a reception on June 27 from 1-4pm. Don't miss learning about the history of the Mighty Neuse and its impact on this area.

Oriental's History Museum is located at 802 Broad Street in Oriental. Hours are: Friday 11-3 and Saturday 1-4. Admission is always free, donations gratefully accepted. For more information contact us at:OrientalHistoryMuseum@gmail.com

Oriental's History Museum
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Oriental's History Museum
2522493340
museum@dockline.net
Oriental's History Museum

Artist Group Info

museum@dockline.net
Oriental's History Museum
802 Broad St.
Oriental, North Carolina 28571
2522493340
museum@dockline.net