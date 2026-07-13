Restoration Rooms At The Well Women’s Recovery Ministry Fundraiser
Restoration Rooms At The Well Women’s Recovery Ministry Fundraiser
Join us for a night of hope, giving, and community. There will be live music, chef’s choice refreshments, and silent auction. All proceeds go to support Restoration Rooms At The Well Women’s Recovery Ministry a new local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing holistic, faith based healing from substance use disorder to our community. Please come out to learn more about our mission and see how you can get involved. Attire is Beachy Formal
The Dunes Club
$100 general admission $130 for wine lottery entry
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Restoration Rooms At The Well
2527239506
info@restorationrooms.org
The Dunes Club
710 E. Fort Macon RoadAtlantic Beach, North Carolina 28512