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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Restoration Rooms At The Well Women’s Recovery Ministry Fundraiser

Restoration Rooms At The Well Women’s Recovery Ministry Fundraiser

Join us for a night of hope, giving, and community. There will be live music, chef’s choice refreshments, and silent auction. All proceeds go to support Restoration Rooms At The Well Women’s Recovery Ministry a new local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing holistic, faith based healing from substance use disorder to our community. Please come out to learn more about our mission and see how you can get involved. Attire is Beachy Formal

The Dunes Club
$100 general admission $130 for wine lottery entry
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Restoration Rooms At The Well
2527239506
info@restorationrooms.org
Restorationrooms.org
The Dunes Club
710 E. Fort Macon Road
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina 28512