Renew Her Womens Conference

Friday, October 2, 2026 - 4 pm - 8:30pm

Saturday, October 3, 2026 - 8 am - 12:30pm

The Renew Her Conference theme, Intentional Impact, is a powerful call for women to purposefully live out their God-given roles in every area of life within their homes, churches, communities, and spheres of influence. As women grow deeper in the knowledge of Jesus Christ, they are uniquely positioned to shape future generations through faithful daily decisions, biblical leadership, and unwavering submission to God’s truth. This conference emphasizes that true kingdom impact is not only found in what we say, but in how we live, serve, and model Christ. Through intentional living, women can leave a legacy of faith that extends far beyond their own lives and reaches generations to come. Rooted in Psalm 78, this theme reminds us of the sacred responsibility to declare God’s truth to our children and future generations so they may continue His work. Renew Her Conference invites women to be equipped, encouraged, and empowered to steward their influence with purpose for the glory of God.