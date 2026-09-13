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Pamlico Musical Society Presents Solomon Eichner

Pamlico Musical Society Presents Solomon Eichner

An American concert pianist celebrated for his commanding technique, expressive depth, and imaginative programming, Solomon Eichner brings both intellectual insight and emotional intensity to the stage as he celebrates the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Two seasons ago he performed at the Old Theater in celebration of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday. Eichner performs internationally as a soloist and chamber musician, earning praise for his nuanced phrasing and powerful virtuosity. Join us for a glass of prosecco on the Old Theater’s porch before the show!

Doors open at 4:00 PM. The show begins at 4:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and are available at Nautical Wheelers in Oriental and New Bern and online, https://events.leapevents.com/event/solomon-eichner-2026.

Old Theater
$30
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pamlico Musical Society [24508]
2526172125
pamlicomusic@gmail.com
https://www.pamlicomusic.org

Artist Group Info

Solomon Eichner
https://www.solomoneichnerpianist.com
Old Theater
609 Broad Street
Oriental, North Carolina 28571