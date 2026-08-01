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Open Jam Improv at MAC

Open Jam Improv at MAC

Curious about improv comedy or just looking for a creative outlet? Come join us in the first ever Open Jam Improv on Aug 9th at Magnolia Arts Center @ 6pm. No experience is needed, just a willingness to collaborate and have fun with other comedians.

The goal is to meet new people, try improv games, share ideas, and see what we can build together. If there is enough interest, the group may grow into a regular comedy variety show featuring improv, sketches, stand up and more. Whether you have been performing for years or have never stepped on a stage before, you are welcome!

Link: https://forms.gle/mvVrNdSBo8iznazRA

Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
http://

Artist Group Info

Monty Franklin
aloystudio.official@gmail.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
https://magnoliaartscenter.com/