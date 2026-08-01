Open Jam Improv at MAC

Curious about improv comedy or just looking for a creative outlet? Come join us in the first ever Open Jam Improv on Aug 9th at Magnolia Arts Center @ 6pm. No experience is needed, just a willingness to collaborate and have fun with other comedians.

The goal is to meet new people, try improv games, share ideas, and see what we can build together. If there is enough interest, the group may grow into a regular comedy variety show featuring improv, sketches, stand up and more. Whether you have been performing for years or have never stepped on a stage before, you are welcome!

Link: https://forms.gle/mvVrNdSBo8iznazRA