Once on This Island
Once on This Island
RiverTowne Players presents Once on This Island, a musical inspired by Caribbean folklore that explores love, class, sacrifice, and the power of storytelling. Through music, dance, and a vibrant ensemble, the production tells the story of a young girl whose journey challenges the boundaries that divide her community.
Performances run November 28–December 13 at the Historic Masonic Theatre in downtown New Bern. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 3 PM.
More information at RiverTownePlayers.org.
Masonic Theatre
12.00 students 23.00 General Admission
Every week through Dec 13, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
RiverTowne Players
633-3318
nbeivertowneplayers@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
nbrivertowneplayers@gmail.com
Masonic Theatre
514 Hancock StNew Bern, North Carolina 28560
2526333318
nbrivertowneplayers@gmail.com