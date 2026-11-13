RiverTowne Players presents Once on This Island, a musical inspired by Caribbean folklore that explores love, class, sacrifice, and the power of storytelling. Through music, dance, and a vibrant ensemble, the production tells the story of a young girl whose journey challenges the boundaries that divide her community.

Performances run November 28–December 13 at the Historic Masonic Theatre in downtown New Bern. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 3 PM.

More information at RiverTownePlayers.org.