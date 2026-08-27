North Carolina History Series

in partnership with Tryon Palace

NC History Center, Cullman Auditorium - 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: (3-Event Series Pass $25 OR Adults $10 / Students $5)

The North Carolina History lecture series continues with the goal to engage the broader community and expand the understanding of, and engagement in, the fascinating history of New Bern, Craven County and the state. We are pleased to welcome a very diverse group of four historians for this year’s series.

The series is presented by the Lifetime Learning Center and Tryon Palace, in partnership with the Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Sunday, February 28, 2027

Documenting the World of Outlander

Speakers: Josh Hager and Alison Thurman of the State Archives of North Carolina will explore the history behind the novels and television series Outlander by highlighting the people, places, and events that Jamie and Claire Fraser would have encountered in colonial North Carolina. Drawing from the State Archives’ blogpost series, Documenting the World of Outlander, they will showcase land grants, court records, military records, and other documents from the archives that bring the world of Outlander to life.