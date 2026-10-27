The North Carolina Central University Department of Theatre proudly presents *Noises Off*, a hilarious comedy by Michael Frayn. This audience-favorite production delivers theatrical chaos, impeccable comic timing, and plenty of unexpected mishaps both onstage and behind the scenes.

Follow a theatre company as everything that can go wrong does go wrong in this side-splitting comedy about the unpredictable world of live theatre.

**Performance Schedule:**

Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 8:00 PM

Friday, November 20, 2026, at 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3:00 PM

**Location:** University Theatre, Farrison Newton Communication Building, North Carolina Central University, 1707 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC 27707.

**Directed by:** Nadia Bodie-Smith, PhD

For ticket information and additional details, visit https://our.show/nccunoisesoff or contact the NCCU Department of Theatre at 919-530-7343 or nccutheatre@nccu.edu.