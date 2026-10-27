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Noises Off

Noises Off

The North Carolina Central University Department of Theatre proudly presents *Noises Off*, a hilarious comedy by Michael Frayn. This audience-favorite production delivers theatrical chaos, impeccable comic timing, and plenty of unexpected mishaps both onstage and behind the scenes.

Follow a theatre company as everything that can go wrong does go wrong in this side-splitting comedy about the unpredictable world of live theatre.

**Performance Schedule:**
Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 8:00 PM
Friday, November 20, 2026, at 8:00 PM
Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3:00 PM

**Location:** University Theatre, Farrison Newton Communication Building, North Carolina Central University, 1707 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC 27707.

**Directed by:** Nadia Bodie-Smith, PhD

For ticket information and additional details, visit https://our.show/nccunoisesoff or contact the NCCU Department of Theatre at 919-530-7343 or nccutheatre@nccu.edu.

University Theatre at North Carolina Central University
$7–$20
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Carolina Central University Department of Theatre
919-530-7343
nccutheatre@nccu.edu
https://www.nccu.edu/cash/theatre

Artist Group Info

Nadia Bodie-Smith, PhD
University Theatre at North Carolina Central University
1707 Fayetteville Street
Durham, North Carolina 27707
919-530-7343
smhoward@nccu.edu
https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/north-carolina-central-university-theatre/6a9f7aa0d9c88cbc89580bc5/tickets#/productions-view