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Newcomers Club of New Bern October 8 meeting

Newcomers Club of New Bern October 8 meeting

Tryon Palace Development Manager Chet Cantrell will speak at the next Newcomers Club of New Bern meeting on Thursday, October 8, at 7 p.m. at 311 Middle St. Cantrell will offer his thoughts on why he believes the history of Tryon Palace and New Bern is so critically important.

If you have moved to the New Bern area within the past few years, have experienced a life-changing event such as retirement, divorce, or the death of a spouse, or are just looking to make meaningful connections with others, you are welcome to attend this meeting.

For more information, visit www.newbernnewcomers.org or email info@newbernnewcomers.org.

The Harrison Center
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Newcomers Club of New Bern
https://newbernnewcomers.org
The Harrison Center
311 Middle Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
916-204-4955
sskiffington@braverangels.org
www.braverangels.org