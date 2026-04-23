Newcomers Club of New Bern May 14 meeting

Join the Newcomers Club of New Bern for its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at 311 Middle St. in downtown New Bern. New Bern Parks and Recreation Director Kari Warren will discuss "A Summer for Everyone: Connecting Community Through Recreation."

Anyone who has moved to the New Bern area in recent years is welcome to attend the meeting to learn more about the Newcomers Club. For more information and to join Newcomers, visit www.newbernnewcomers.org.

About the Newcomers Club:

The Newcomers Club of New Bern and its sister organization, Alumni Group of Newcomers, offer the opportunity to meet new friends, enjoy common activities together, and learn more about the community. Offering monthly meetings and more than 20 activity groups, the two clubs provide an easy and fun way to become engaged in the community.

