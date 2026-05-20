Newcomers Club of New Bern June 11 meeting

Join the Newcomers Club of New Bern for its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m. at 311 Middle St. in downtown New Bern. Chairman William Hollowell and Vice Chairman Craig Allen will discuss the James City Historical Society. The organization was founded in 1991 to honor the first community of formerly enslaved people in North Carolina. During the Civil War, more than 10,000 refugees from slavery came to Union-occupied New Bern seeking freedom.

Anyone who has moved to the New Bern area in recent years is welcome to attend the meeting to learn more about the Newcomers Club. For more information and to join Newcomers, visit www.newbernnewcomers.org.