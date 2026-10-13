New Bern Pride Halloween Party

New Bern Pride invites you to our first Halloween Party! With the talented Makaila Moonshine as MC, this 18+ event will feature dancing, a full bar, open-mic style amateur drag, and more.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

We want to keep ticket prices low, so no DJ, just an aux-cord and a safe place to spend Halloween.

This event is open to the whole community—allies are welcome!

Sponsored by:

Into The Mystic

Bellator Roasting Company

Black Cat Shoppe

Mitchell Hardware

*New Bern Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity and all funds raised are used to support the local LGBTQIA+ community*