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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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New Bern Pride Halloween Party

New Bern Pride Halloween Party

New Bern Pride invites you to our first Halloween Party! With the talented Makaila Moonshine as MC, this 18+ event will feature dancing, a full bar, open-mic style amateur drag, and more.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

We want to keep ticket prices low, so no DJ, just an aux-cord and a safe place to spend Halloween.

This event is open to the whole community—allies are welcome!

Sponsored by:

Into The Mystic

Bellator Roasting Company

Black Cat Shoppe

Mitchell Hardware

*New Bern Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity and all funds raised are used to support the local LGBTQIA+ community*

The Omega Center
$10
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Bern Pride
info@newbernpride.com
https://www.newbernpride.com
The Omega Center
800 Cedar St
New Bern, North Carolina 28560