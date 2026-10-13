New Bern Pride Halloween Party
New Bern Pride Halloween Party
New Bern Pride invites you to our first Halloween Party! With the talented Makaila Moonshine as MC, this 18+ event will feature dancing, a full bar, open-mic style amateur drag, and more.
Costumes are encouraged but not required.
We want to keep ticket prices low, so no DJ, just an aux-cord and a safe place to spend Halloween.
This event is open to the whole community—allies are welcome!
Sponsored by:
Into The Mystic
Bellator Roasting Company
Black Cat Shoppe
Mitchell Hardware
*New Bern Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity and all funds raised are used to support the local LGBTQIA+ community*
The Omega Center
$10
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
New Bern Pride
info@newbernpride.com
The Omega Center
800 Cedar StNew Bern, North Carolina 28560