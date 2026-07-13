New Bern Ghost Walk Auditions
New Bern Ghost Walk Auditions
The New Bern Historical Society auditions for the 36th Annual Ghostwalk take place Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Attmore-Oliver House (511 Broad St). No prior acting experience or preparation is required—volunteers will read directly from the audition scripts to place you in the perfect historic role.
Attmore-Oliver House, New Bern Historical Society
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
New Bern Historical Society
12526388558
adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org
Attmore-Oliver House, New Bern Historical Society
511 Broad StNew Bern, North Carolina 28560
2526388558
adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org