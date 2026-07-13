Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Bern Ghost Walk Auditions

New Bern Ghost Walk Auditions

The New Bern Historical Society auditions for the 36th Annual Ghostwalk take place Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Attmore-Oliver House (511 Broad St). No prior acting experience or preparation is required—volunteers will read directly from the audition scripts to place you in the perfect historic role.

Attmore-Oliver House, New Bern Historical Society
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

New Bern Historical Society
12526388558
adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org
New Bern Historical Society [15829]
Attmore-Oliver House, New Bern Historical Society
511 Broad St
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
2526388558
adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org
http://NewBernHistorical.org