Native Plants & Pollinators Presentation

Carol Peoples will focus on the following: Can our home landscapes be beautiful and support biodiversity? Conventional landscaping often prioritizes static visual appeal, relying on expanses of lawn and non-native plants that offer little to wildlife. This presentation contrasts that traditional model with an eco-friendly approach where a garden's ecological function is considered just as important as its appearance. Join us to learn how to transform your yard into a vibrant, living landscape where "pretty is as pretty does."

The first 50 people to register for the event on Eventbrite and attend the lecture will receive a free native plant.