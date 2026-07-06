Native Plants & Pollinators Presentation
Native Plants & Pollinators Presentation
Carol Peoples will focus on the following: Can our home landscapes be beautiful and support biodiversity? Conventional landscaping often prioritizes static visual appeal, relying on expanses of lawn and non-native plants that offer little to wildlife. This presentation contrasts that traditional model with an eco-friendly approach where a garden's ecological function is considered just as important as its appearance. Join us to learn how to transform your yard into a vibrant, living landscape where "pretty is as pretty does."
The first 50 people to register for the event on Eventbrite and attend the lecture will receive a free native plant.
Onslow County Cooperative Extension
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
North Carolina Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Onslow County and The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Onslow County
910-455-5873
Emilee_Morrison@ncsu.edu
Onslow County Cooperative Extension
4024 Richlands HighwayJacksonville, North Carolina 28540
9104555873
emroz@ncsu.edu