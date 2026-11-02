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Nantucket Bracelet Class!

Nantucket Bracelet Class!

This Nantucket Cuff Bracelet is hand-woven using traditional cane rattan that mimics the classic look of a Nantucket Basket.
There are 3 dyed staves used to create the design.

The sturdy brass core that you weave over is flexible and can be adjusted to size.

The cuff is finished with decorative end caps.

Instructor: Kathy Petronzio
Cost: $75.00

Stop by the Beaufort Historic Welcome Site Center at 130 Turner Street, Beaufort, NC, call 252.728.5225, or email Shelly Brannan at bhaeducation@outlook.com to sign up for this great class!

Beaufort Historic Site
75
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Beaufort Historical Association
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
www.beauforthistoricsite.org
Beaufort Historic Site
130 Turner Street
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
http://www.beauforthistoricsite.org