Nantucket Bracelet Class!

This Nantucket Cuff Bracelet is hand-woven using traditional cane rattan that mimics the classic look of a Nantucket Basket.

There are 3 dyed staves used to create the design.

The sturdy brass core that you weave over is flexible and can be adjusted to size.

The cuff is finished with decorative end caps.

Instructor: Kathy Petronzio

Cost: $75.00

Stop by the Beaufort Historic Welcome Site Center at 130 Turner Street, Beaufort, NC, call 252.728.5225, or email Shelly Brannan at bhaeducation@outlook.com to sign up for this great class!