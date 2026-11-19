Join us for a festive evening of Christmas-themed poetry and prose.FREE Admission | Please RSVP | Light RefreshmentsDonations to the museum are greatly appreciated.

Whether you are a seasoned writer, a first‑time reader, or someone who simply enjoys listening, Literary Voices offers an educational and welcoming forum for creative expression.

Participants are welcome to:



Read a favorite poem or short story



Play a favorite song



Display artwork and share the story behind it



Present music paired with video or other creative media



Admission: Free Donations: Appreciated Light refreshments provided

