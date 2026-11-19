Literary Voices: Christmas Poetry and Prose
Literary Voices: Christmas Poetry and Prose
Join us for a festive evening of Christmas-themed poetry and prose.FREE Admission | Please RSVP | Light RefreshmentsDonations to the museum are greatly appreciated.
Whether you are a seasoned writer, a first‑time reader, or someone who simply enjoys listening, Literary Voices offers an educational and welcoming forum for creative expression.
Participants are welcome to:
- Read a favorite poem or short story
- Play a favorite song
- Display artwork and share the story behind it
- Present music paired with video or other creative media
Admission: Free Donations: Appreciated Light refreshments provided
History Museum of Carteret County
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
History Museum Of Carteret County
910-247-7533
museumstore.cchs.mhc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
carolgeer@gmail.com
History Museum of Carteret County
(252) 247-7533
museumdirector.cchs@gmail.com