On Sunday, September 13th Dr. Deb Milkowski will be hosting the 3rd annual Let's Beat Breast Cancer rally in downtown New Bern. The rally will take place from 2-3pm in Union Point park (near the gazebo). The theme of the rally is to "beat the drum" for breast cancer. Two local drumlines from New Bern High School and HJ MadDonald Middle School will be performing. This is a free community event. During the rally, Dr. Milkowski will be discussing 4 ways that women can decrease their risk of getting breast cancer: focusing on a plant predominant diet, getting regular exercise, minimizing or avoiding alcohol and maintaining a healthy body weight. Mayor Odham will also be taking time out of his busy schedule to address the crowd. Tabling will be set up from 1-4. Representatives from CarolinaEast Diagnostic Center and Coastal Carolina Health Care Imaging Center will be available to discuss diagnostic services that are available in our community. Members of occupational therapy of CarolinaEast Medical Center will be providing information on fall prevention. A free raffle will immediately follow the performers. To finish off the event, Kayla Ingram will be giving a free Zumba class that will take place on the gazebo. So, please come out for this important and fun event!