Lecture and Book Signing
Lecture and Book Signing
Join Coastal Carolina Riverwatch for a special evening with Dr. Ryan E. Emanuel, author of On the Swamp: Fighting for Indigenous Environmental Justice.
Dr. Emanuel is a Lumbee hydrologist, water scientist, community-engaged scholar, and Duke University faculty member whose work focuses on water, wetlands, Indigenous rights, environmental justice, and the deep connections between people and place in North Carolina.
Promised Land Market
$20 suggested donation
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch
rileyl@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org
Artist Group Info
Dr. Ryan E. Emanuel
Promised Land Market
909B Arendell StMorehead City, North Carolina 28557
252-222-0422