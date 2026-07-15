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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Lecture and Book Signing

Lecture and Book Signing

Join Coastal Carolina Riverwatch for a special evening with Dr. Ryan E. Emanuel, author of On the Swamp: Fighting for Indigenous Environmental Justice.

Dr. Emanuel is a Lumbee hydrologist, water scientist, community-engaged scholar, and Duke University faculty member whose work focuses on water, wetlands, Indigenous rights, environmental justice, and the deep connections between people and place in North Carolina.

Promised Land Market
$20 suggested donation
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Coastal Carolina Riverwatch
rileyl@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org
https://coastalcarolinariverwatch.org/

Artist Group Info

Dr. Ryan E. Emanuel
Promised Land Market
909B Arendell St
Morehead City, North Carolina 28557
252-222-0422
https://www.promiselandmarket.com