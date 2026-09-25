North Carolina Central University’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents Jim Magnuson’s African Medea, a reimagining of the classic Greek tragedy Medea set within an African context. The production explores powerful themes of love, betrayal, family, revenge, and the consequences of difficult choices while bringing a different cultural perspective to the well-known story.

Performances will take place October 1–4, 2026, at University Theatre on NCCU’s campus in Durham. Evening performances begin at 8:00 PM, with a Sunday matinee at 3:00 PM. The production runs approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $17 for seniors, $10 for college students, and $7 for high school students.