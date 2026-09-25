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Jim Magnuson’s African Medea

Jim Magnuson’s African Medea

North Carolina Central University’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents Jim Magnuson’s African Medea, a reimagining of the classic Greek tragedy Medea set within an African context. The production explores powerful themes of love, betrayal, family, revenge, and the consequences of difficult choices while bringing a different cultural perspective to the well-known story.

Performances will take place October 1–4, 2026, at University Theatre on NCCU’s campus in Durham. Evening performances begin at 8:00 PM, with a Sunday matinee at 3:00 PM. The production runs approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $17 for seniors, $10 for college students, and $7 for high school students.

University Theatre at North Carolina Central University
$7–$20
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Carolina Central University Department of Theatre and Dance
919-530-7343
smhoward@nccu.edu
https://www.onthestage.tickets/north-carolina-central-university-theatre
University Theatre at North Carolina Central University
1707 Fayetteville Street
Durham, North Carolina 27707
919-530-7343
smhoward@nccu.edu
https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/north-carolina-central-university-theatre/6a9f7aa0d9c88cbc89580bc5/tickets#/productions-view