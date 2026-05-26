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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Jeff Little Trio

Jeff Little Trio

The Jeff Little Trio mixes Appalachian traditions with an innovative edge to deliver high energy performances fueled by amazing musicianship and shaping the future of roots music. Jeff Little is a pianist and educator and was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame in 2014. Box office opens one hour before the event. Doors open 30 minutes before the event. Open seating.

Old Theater in Oriental
$30
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Old Theater in Oriental
252-249-0477
events@oldtheater.org
www.oldtheater.org
Old Theater in Oriental
609 Broad Street
Oriental, North Carolina 28571