Jeff Little Trio
Jeff Little Trio
The Jeff Little Trio mixes Appalachian traditions with an innovative edge to deliver high energy performances fueled by amazing musicianship and shaping the future of roots music. Jeff Little is a pianist and educator and was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame in 2014. Box office opens one hour before the event. Doors open 30 minutes before the event. Open seating.
Old Theater in Oriental
$30
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Old Theater in Oriental
252-249-0477
events@oldtheater.org
Old Theater in Oriental
609 Broad StreetOriental, North Carolina 28571