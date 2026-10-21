Holiday Arts Market Open House

Kick off the holiday season with us at the Community Council for the Arts on Thursday, November 5, from 5–8 PM! We’re excited to celebrate our expanded Holiday Arts Market with a special Mix & Mingle Open House in partnership with the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce and NC Cooperative Extension of Lenoir County. Come enjoy an evening of beautiful art, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and great company! Browse new artwork from talented local and regional artists, find unique gifts for everyone on your Christmas list, and sample delicious food prepared by our friends at Cooperative Extension. You’ll even pick up some wonderful ideas for holiday entertaining! If you joined us for our last Open House, you know this is an evening you won’t want to miss. This event is FREE and open to everyone! Bring a friend, come hungry, and get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting the arts in our community!