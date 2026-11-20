Hoff 'n' Finch Holiday Concert
Hoff 'n' Finch Holiday Concert
Join us for an evening of timeless music as Mark and Scott bring your favorite classic songs to life with a few holiday favorites sprinkled in! Don't miss the special treat of Scott performing on the theater's beautiful grand piano.
A portion of the proceeds from this concert will be donated to Pamlico County Fishes and Loaves. Non- perishable food donations accepted.
The Old Theater in Oriental
$20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Pamlico County Fishes and Loaves
252-249-6181
manager.pcflo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Hoff 'n' Finch
finch@scottfinch.com
The Old Theater in Oriental
609 Broad StreetOriental, North Carolina 28571