Highland Holidays: A Scottish Christmas Music & Dance Show

Highland Holidays is a live Scottish Christmas music-and-dance production from Highland Echoes, bringing the Carolinas' historical connection with Scotland fully to life onstage. Experience live Scottish music, Highland pipes, premier Highland dancers, Scottish winter traditions, and the celebratory spirit of Hogmanay in a family-friendly cultural experience.

The international company features 12-year Riverdance fiddle veteran Patrick Mangan, award-winning Celtic vocalist Jennifer Licko, Highland piper Cassandra Calo, Brazilian percussionist Daniel Gohn, multi-instrumentalist Stephen Pachuta, formerly of The Embers, and the Highland Echoes Premier Scottish Dancers.

“The Carolinas’ connection with Scotland gives us an incredible heritage story to build from. Highland Holidays is about honoring that past while showing how those traditions still live in our communities today. During the holiday season, we bring that heritage together through exceptional music and dance and let it come fully to life onstage.”