Harpsichord Recital

Enjoy an afternoon of harpsichord music by Daniel J. Sansone, Director of Music at First Presbyterian Church. The program features Baroque keyboard works by Couperin and Scarlatti, along with Bach’s English Suite No. 2, performed on the church’s 17th-century Flemish harpsichord. The recital is Sunday, November 8 at 4:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, New Bern. All are welcome and there is no cost.