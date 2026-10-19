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Harpsichord Recital

Harpsichord Recital

Enjoy an afternoon of harpsichord music by Daniel J. Sansone, Director of Music at First Presbyterian Church. The program features Baroque keyboard works by Couperin and Scarlatti, along with Bach’s English Suite No. 2, performed on the church’s 17th-century Flemish harpsichord. The recital is Sunday, November 8 at 4:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, New Bern. All are welcome and there is no cost.

First Presbyterian Church
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church
252.637.3270
church@firstpresnb.org
http://www.firstpresnb.org

Artist Group Info

Daniel J. Sansone
daniel@firstpresnb.org
First Presbyterian Church
400 New Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562