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Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird

RiverTowne Players proudly presents To Kill a Mockingbird, Christopher Sergel’s acclaimed stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s beloved novel, running July 10–19, 2026 at the historic Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock Street in downtown New Bern.

Set in a small Alabama town during the Great Depression, the story follows young Scout and Jem Finch as their childhood innocence collides with a community shaken by injustice. At the center stands their father, Atticus Finch, who chooses to defend a Black man falsely accused of a terrible crime — a decision that challenges the conscience of the entire town.

Widely regarded as one of the most important works in American literature, To Kill a Mockingbird remains a powerful and deeply human story about empathy, courage, moral responsibility, and the struggle to do what is right even when standing alone.

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM.

Tickets are available now at RiverTowne Players.com

Masonic Theatre
Adults $20.00 Students $12.00
Every 2 weeks through Jul 19, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

RiverTowne Players
633-3318
nbeivertowneplayers@gmail.com
www.rivertowneplayers.org

Artist Group Info

nbrivertowneplayers@gmail.com
Masonic Theatre
514 Hancock St
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
2526333318
nbrivertowneplayers@gmail.com
www.rivertowneplayers.org