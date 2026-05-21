Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird

RiverTowne Players proudly presents To Kill a Mockingbird, Christopher Sergel’s acclaimed stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s beloved novel, running July 10–19, 2026 at the historic Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock Street in downtown New Bern.

Set in a small Alabama town during the Great Depression, the story follows young Scout and Jem Finch as their childhood innocence collides with a community shaken by injustice. At the center stands their father, Atticus Finch, who chooses to defend a Black man falsely accused of a terrible crime — a decision that challenges the conscience of the entire town.

Widely regarded as one of the most important works in American literature, To Kill a Mockingbird remains a powerful and deeply human story about empathy, courage, moral responsibility, and the struggle to do what is right even when standing alone.

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM.

Tickets are available now at RiverTowne Players.com