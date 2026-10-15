Handel's Messiah, NC Baroque Orchestra Concert
Handel's Messiah, NC Baroque Orchestra Concert
The 28th annual presentation of Handel's Messiah in Kinston featuring the NC Baroque Orchestra, the Kinston-Lenoir Community Chorus, and 4 world renowned soloists. The performance includes the first act and the Hallelujah Chorus. Admission is free, donations are appreciated.
First Presbyterian Church of Kinston
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Community Council for the Arts - Kinston, NC
2525272517
director@kinstoncca.com
Artist Group Info
NC Baroque Orchestra
First Presbyterian Church of Kinston
2101 North Herritage StreetKinston, North Carolina 28501
(252) 522-1921
Messiah@fpckinston.org