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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Handel's Messiah, NC Baroque Orchestra Concert

Handel's Messiah, NC Baroque Orchestra Concert

The 28th annual presentation of Handel's Messiah in Kinston featuring the NC Baroque Orchestra, the Kinston-Lenoir Community Chorus, and 4 world renowned soloists. The performance includes the first act and the Hallelujah Chorus. Admission is free, donations are appreciated.

First Presbyterian Church of Kinston
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Community Council for the Arts - Kinston, NC
2525272517
director@kinstoncca.com
www.artkinston.com

Artist Group Info

NC Baroque Orchestra
https://www.ncbaroqueorchestra.org/
First Presbyterian Church of Kinston
2101 North Herritage Street
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
(252) 522-1921
Messiah@fpckinston.org
fpckinston.org