Greenville Choral Society presents “In Terra Pax”
Greenville Choral Society presents “In Terra Pax”
Join the Greenville Choral Society’s Concert Choir and Chamber Ensemble “Camerata” for their Holiday concert entitled “In Terra Pax”! Alongside the concert’s title piece “In Terra Pax” by Gerald Finzi, the choirs look forward to presenting festive pieces based on the 12 days of Christmas and Jingle Bells, amongst others. Kick off your holiday season with the Greenville Choral Society!
Saturday, December 5 @ 7:00pm - FREE ADMISSION
The Memorial Baptist Church
1510 Greenville Blvd SE
Greenville, NC 27858
The Memorial Baptist Church
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Greenville Choral Society and New Carolina Sinfonia
gcsgeneralmanager@gmail.com
The Memorial Baptist Church
1510 Greenville Boulevard SEGreenville , North Carolina 27858
252-756-5314