Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greenville Choral Society presents “In Terra Pax”

Greenville Choral Society presents “In Terra Pax”

Join the Greenville Choral Society’s Concert Choir and Chamber Ensemble “Camerata” for their Holiday concert entitled “In Terra Pax”! Alongside the concert’s title piece “In Terra Pax” by Gerald Finzi, the choirs look forward to presenting festive pieces based on the 12 days of Christmas and Jingle Bells, amongst others. Kick off your holiday season with the Greenville Choral Society!

Saturday, December 5 @ 7:00pm - FREE ADMISSION
The Memorial Baptist Church
1510 Greenville Blvd SE
Greenville, NC 27858

The Memorial Baptist Church
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Greenville Choral Society and New Carolina Sinfonia
gcsgeneralmanager@gmail.com
https://www.greenvillechoralsociety.com/
The Memorial Baptist Church
1510 Greenville Boulevard SE
Greenville , North Carolina 27858
252-756-5314
https://tmbc.org/contact-us/