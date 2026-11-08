Greenville Choral Society presents “In Terra Pax”

Join the Greenville Choral Society’s Concert Choir and Chamber Ensemble “Camerata” for their Holiday concert entitled “In Terra Pax”! Alongside the concert’s title piece “In Terra Pax” by Gerald Finzi, the choirs look forward to presenting festive pieces based on the 12 days of Christmas and Jingle Bells, amongst others. Kick off your holiday season with the Greenville Choral Society!

Saturday, December 5 @ 7:00pm - FREE ADMISSION

The Memorial Baptist Church

1510 Greenville Blvd SE

Greenville, NC 27858

