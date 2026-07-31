Grand Opening for Kids Connect to Carteret

History Museum launches Kids Connect to Carteret, Saturday, August 15th 11:00 am

Morehead City, N.C. — The History Museum of Carteret County is proud to launch its 2026 Kids Connect to Carteret on Saturday, August 15th, at 11:00 am.

The exhibit will officially celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 am and even ahead of that date, the space is already proving to be a success. Children have naturally gravitated toward the area as we’ve introduced simple historic games, coloring pages, charcoal art, and Gyotaku fish printing. Beginning in August, a live docent, Kerri Bosman, will be present on Wednesdays and planned Saturdays, interpreting history through costumes from the Colonial Revolutionary period, the 1830s, and the Civil War era. As Kerri shares, “I began working at local historic sites over 30 years ago, and I especially value subtly sharing with children how much has changed and also how much has not.” This day will be a free day for kids at the museum and discounts on family membership will be available this day only.

Upcoming activities for Kids Connect to Carteret include letter writing and mailing, storytelling, teaching crochet, and exploring how communication has changed through the years from a historical perspective. As Kerri notes, “Technology can alter how we live our day-to-day lives, but it cannot change our innate human needs and emotions. We still need food and shelter to survive and support and love to thrive. Joy and sorrow is the same even if how we live is different than times past. Our intention with the technology exhibit activity is to create a bit of a haven for children to experience something akin to life before smart phones lived in the palms of our hands”. The History Museum is excited to have Kerri enhance our educational programs with this exhibit, and we see how creating an environment like this will help us tell the Carteret County story from many angles.

For more information about volunteering or supporting this endeavor, contact the History Museum of Carteret County, 252-247-7533 or email gracie.bender@carterethistory.org.