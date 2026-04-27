Gertrude Carraway NC Highway Marker Dedication and Reception

Please join us as we celebrate New Bernian Gertrude Sprague Carraway's legacy. On Saturday, May 30th, 2pm, the Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate a North Carolina Highway Marker at the corner of 3rd Ave and Broad Street followed by a reception. Our guest speaker is Nelson McDaniel, Historian who will speak on the Gertrude Carraway, an educator, prolific journalist and the driving force behind the reconstruction of Tryon Palace. BUT that is not the whole story - join us to learn more. This is an American 250! event.