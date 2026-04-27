Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Gertrude Carraway NC Highway Marker Dedication and Reception

Gertrude Carraway NC Highway Marker Dedication and Reception

Please join us as we celebrate New Bernian Gertrude Sprague Carraway's legacy. On Saturday, May 30th, 2pm, the Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate a North Carolina Highway Marker at the corner of 3rd Ave and Broad Street followed by a reception. Our guest speaker is Nelson McDaniel, Historian who will speak on the Gertrude Carraway, an educator, prolific journalist and the driving force behind the reconstruction of Tryon Palace. BUT that is not the whole story - join us to learn more. This is an American 250! event.

Stanley White Recreation Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Richard Dobbs-Spaight Chapter of the DAR
2242444048
https://www.ncdar.org/RichardDobbsSpaight/index.html

Artist Group Info

simswayt@embarqmail.com
Stanley White Recreation Center
601 3rd Avenue at Broad Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
252.639.2919
newbernnc.gov