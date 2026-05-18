Legendary singer/songwriter, Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band are bringing the Then Came the Morning Tour 2026 to your city! For more than a half century, Gaither, a multiple Grammy and Dove award winner, has been a musical trailblazer. His reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. His beloved series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience. Taking the stage with the Gaither Vocal Band will be Chris Blue, Ladye Love Smith, Gene McDonald, and Kevin Williams.