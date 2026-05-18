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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Gaither Vocal Band

Gaither Vocal Band

Legendary singer/songwriter, Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band are bringing the Then Came the Morning Tour 2026 to your city! For more than a half century, Gaither, a multiple Grammy and Dove award winner, has been a musical trailblazer. His reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. His beloved series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience. Taking the stage with the Gaither Vocal Band will be Chris Blue, Ladye Love Smith, Gene McDonald, and Kevin Williams.

Temple Church
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

TPR
christina.sikora@tprlive.co
tprlive.co

Artist Group Info

Gaither Vocal Band
christina.sikora@tprlive.co
https://gaither.com/
Temple Church
1500 Kingdom Way
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
dradford@temple.church
https://www.temple.church