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Fused Glass Suncatcher Workshops

Fused Glass Suncatcher Workshops

Becky Runge of Arts on the Pungo is leading two sessions of fused glass art this year: 2pm and 6:30pm on Friday, July 24. She will take us through the process of cutting glass to create a beautiful suncatcher. Suncatchers will be fired in her studio and returned to the Library within a few weeks. We recommend looking up some suncatcher inspiration before you arrive!

Registration is required for this program, as space is limited. You can register beginning June 23 on Eventbrite or by calling the Library at 252-753-3355. This program has a $15 cash-only fee. You can pay the fee upon registration or on the day of the program.

2pm Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/session-1-fused-glass-suncatchers-tickets-1989955130363
6:30pm Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/session-2-fused-glass-suncatchers-tickets-1989955829454

In order to accommodate as many people as possible, please only register for one session.

Questions? Contact Emma at erepp@farmvillenc.gov

This program is strictly for adults.

Farmville Public Library
15.00
02:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Arts on the Pungo

Artist Group Info

Becky Runge
Farmville Public Library
4276 W. Church St.
Farmville, North Carolina 27828
252-753-3355
library@farmvillenc.gov
farmvillelibrary.org