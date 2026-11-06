Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free Statia Day celebration on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Union Point Park

Free Statia Day celebration on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Union Point Park

New Bern to Commemorate 250th Anniversary of Historic Statia Day with Cannon Salute and Revolutionary War Demonstrations

The Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, NSDAR, and the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invite the public to a free Statia Day celebration, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the first foreign salute to the American flag.

YOUTUBE:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/I78DlmM7NkU

EVENT DETAILS
• Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
• Time: 1:00 p.m.
• Location: Union Point Park, New Bern
• Admission: Free and open to the public
Highlights include live cannon fire from a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and a Revolutionary War musket demonstration.

Free Public Celebration — November 16 at Union Point Park
NEW BERN, N.C.: The Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, NSDAR, and the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) invite the public to a free Statia Day celebration on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Union Point Park. The event will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the first salute to the American flag by a foreign authority and will feature live cannon fire from a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and a Revolutionary War musket demonstration.
On November 16, 1776, the American brig Andrew Doria entered the harbor of St. Eustatius, a Dutch Caribbean island known as Statia. When the American vessel fired a salute, Fort Oranje returned the salute with cannon fire. Widely regarded as the first acknowledgment of the American flag by a foreign authority, this historic exchange marked a symbolic milestone in America's struggle for independence.

Statia Day
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, NSDAR, and the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR)
N/A
RICHARDDOBBSSPAIGHT.DAR@GMAIL.COM
www.ncdar.org/RichardDobbsSpaight
Statia Day
Union Point Park, 210 E. Front Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
N/A
richarddobbsspaight.dar@gmail.com
www.ncdar.org/RichardDobbsSpaight