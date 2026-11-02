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Felted Soap Workshop!

Felted Soap Workshop!

Join the Beaufort Historic Site in the Welcome Center on Tuesday, December 1, at 9:00am for a Felted Soap Workshop with Pat Tester, part of the Living History Series.

What is felt? How do you make felt? What is felt used for?

In Felting 101 we’ll have answers for your questions and more. We’ll explore the characteristics of different kinds of fiber that felt and some that don’t. We’ll take a short walk through the history of felt, felting and the use of felted articles. The hands-on part of this short workshop will be felting a soap bar or two. This is a wet felting exercise, so you’ll be asked to bring a dishpan-sized plastic bowl (or smaller) and a bath towel/beach towel to cover your workspace. All other supplies will be provided. If you have a favorite bar of soap, you may bring it, but it should have round, not square, corners.

Cost: $15

Instructor: Pat Tester

To reserve a spot, go by the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center at 130 Turner Street or call 252.728.5225.

Beaufort Historic Site
15
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Beaufort Historical Association
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
www.beauforthistoricsite.org
Beaufort Historic Site
130 Turner Street
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
http://www.beauforthistoricsite.org