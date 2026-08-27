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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Feast of Tabernacles

Feast of Tabernacles

The Assembly of the Children of God will be hosting God's feast of Tabernacles this year beginning September 26. The opening service of this seven day feast will be at 1 PM. Please contact us via phone at (252-943-1206) to register.

Assembly of the Children of God
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Assembly of the Children of God
2529431206
acgc2583@gmail.com
Littleflocksacgcc.org
Assembly of the Children of God
5954 Hyw 17 North
Washington , North Carolina 27889
2529431206
acgc2583@gmail.com
Littleflocksacgcc.org