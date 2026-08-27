Feast of Tabernacles
Feast of Tabernacles
The Assembly of the Children of God will be hosting God's feast of Tabernacles this year beginning September 26. The opening service of this seven day feast will be at 1 PM. Please contact us via phone at (252-943-1206) to register.
Assembly of the Children of God
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Assembly of the Children of God
2529431206
acgc2583@gmail.com
Assembly of the Children of God
5954 Hyw 17 NorthWashington , North Carolina 27889
2529431206
acgc2583@gmail.com