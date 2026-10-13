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Fall 2026 Membership Drive ~ Coastal Carolina Chapter, Military Officers Association of America

Fall 2026 Membership Drive ~ Coastal Carolina Chapter, Military Officers Association of America

The Coastal Carolina Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Fall 2026 membership drive is under way from October through December 2026.
The Coastal Carolina Chapter is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization and is seeking enthusiastic, dedicated active duty, retired, or former officers who want to “continue to serve” and give back to their community. Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force, Public Health Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and their surviving spouses.
Our focus is college scholarships for military dependents, Toy for Tots, local JROTC and ROTC units, Wreathes Across America (WWA), and other community veteran support. Our members are the key to our chapter’s success! To learn more about our chapter please visit www.CCMOAA.org or email CCMOAA@outlook.com attention Mike Kennedy.
The Coastal Carolina Chapter is tax-exempt organization under IRS Section 501 (c) (3).
We look forward to hearing from you and joining the Coastal Carolina Chapter!

Coastal Carolina Chapter, Military Officers Association of America
01:00 AM - 12:25 AM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.
Coastal Carolina Chapter, Military Officers Association of America
PO Box 373
Havelock, North Carolina 28532
2525716224
CCMOAA@outlook.com
www.CCMOAA.org