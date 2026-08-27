Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Yellow Rose

2019 - Philippines/USA - English

Music/Drama - PG-13 - 94 minutes

View movie trailer: https://youtu.be/6oI5sUWvFWo

Rose is a 17-year-old undocumented Filipina living in a small Texas town, where she dreams of becoming a country music singer. Her life is turned upside down when her mother is detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, leaving Rose to fend for herself. Forced to leave behind the only home she has ever known, she travels to Austin, where she pursues her musical ambitions while confronting difficult choices about identity, family, and belonging. Blending heartfelt drama with an authentic country music soundtrack, Yellow Rose is a coming-of-age story about resilience, hope, and following one’s dreams despite overwhelming obstacles.

