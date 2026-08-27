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Explorations: International Film Series

Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
2024 - Thailand - Thai/Teochew
Comedy/Drama/Family - PG-13 - 126 minutes
View movie trailer: https://youtu.be/0lpXPWKpSY4

When his grandmother is diagnosed with a terminal illness, M, a young man with few ambitions, sees an opportunity to earn her favor — and perhaps inherit her valuable home. He moves in to care for her, but quickly discovers that genuine love, trust, and family loyalty cannot be won with simple acts of kindness. As other relatives also hope to benefit from Grandma’s estate, M begins to see his grandmother as more than just an inheritance, and their relationship changes both of their lives.

Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College
02:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 5 Mar 2027

Event Supported By

Lifetime Learning Center at Craven Community College
252-633-2618
baerj@cravencc.edu
https://cravencc.edu/llc/international-films
Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College
800 College Ct
New Bern, North Carolina 28562