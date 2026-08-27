Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

2024 - Thailand - Thai/Teochew

Comedy/Drama/Family - PG-13 - 126 minutes

View movie trailer: https://youtu.be/0lpXPWKpSY4

When his grandmother is diagnosed with a terminal illness, M, a young man with few ambitions, sees an opportunity to earn her favor — and perhaps inherit her valuable home. He moves in to care for her, but quickly discovers that genuine love, trust, and family loyalty cannot be won with simple acts of kindness. As other relatives also hope to benefit from Grandma’s estate, M begins to see his grandmother as more than just an inheritance, and their relationship changes both of their lives.

