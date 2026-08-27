Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Hamnet

2025 - UK - English

Biography/Drama/History - PG-13 - 125 minutes

View movie trailer: https://youtu.be/xYcgQMxQwmk

Set in 16th-century England, Hamnet tells the moving story of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, as they struggle to cope with the devastating death of their only son, Hamnet, at the age of eleven. While Shakespeare leaves home for London to pursue his career, Agnes is left to navigate the family’s grief. Both must find a way to carry on after loss. Inspired by Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, the film explores the emotional experiences that may have influenced Shakespeare’s writing of Hamlet, one of his greatest tragedies.

