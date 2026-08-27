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Explorations: International Film Series

Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Hamnet
2025 - UK - English
Biography/Drama/History - PG-13 - 125 minutes
View movie trailer: https://youtu.be/xYcgQMxQwmk

Set in 16th-century England, Hamnet tells the moving story of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, as they struggle to cope with the devastating death of their only son, Hamnet, at the age of eleven. While Shakespeare leaves home for London to pursue his career, Agnes is left to navigate the family’s grief. Both must find a way to carry on after loss. Inspired by Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, the film explores the emotional experiences that may have influenced Shakespeare’s writing of Hamlet, one of his greatest tragedies.

Craven Community College - Orringer Auditorium
02:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 5 Feb 2027

Event Supported By

Lifetime Learning Center at Craven Community College
252-633-2618
baerj@cravencc.edu
https://cravencc.edu/llc/international-films
Craven Community College - Orringer Auditorium
800 College Ct.
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
252-638-2618
baerj@cravencc.edu
https://cravencc.edu/document/campus-maps