Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Rental Family

2025 - Japan/USA - Japanese/English

Comedy/Drama - PG-13 - 109 minutes

View movie trailer (link to: https://youtu.be/n0pqP6ClcE8 )

Set in modern-day Tokyo, Rental Family stars Brendan Fraser as Phillip, an American actor whose career has stalled and whose life seems to have lost direction. Desperate for work, he accepts a job with a unique Japanese agency that provides actors to play family members, friends, and companions for people in need. As Phillip steps into the lives of his clients, the boundaries between performance and genuine emotion begin to blur, leading him to discover unexpected friendships, renewed purpose, and a deeper understanding of what it truly means to belong. Inspired by the real-life concept of Japan’s rental family services, the film balances gentle humor with heartfelt drama while exploring the importance of human connection.

